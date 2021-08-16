(Treynor) -- The 2021 fall sports season is upon us, and KMA Sports is getting you ready with a 10-day Names to Know series, featuring athletes from the area that you need to know.
One of the top returning cross country runners in the area is Treynor senior Cole Dooley, who won the Western Iowa Conference championship and qualified for the state meet as a junior. While Dooley has big plans for cross country season, he is also doubling up as a wide receiver/defensive back on the football team.
“I decided this year I wanted to go out for football,” Dooley told KMA Sports. “I played football growing up, but when I transferred my sophomore year I stopped playing. I did a lot of talking with my family, and we decided it’s my last year ever to play football. I didn’t want to look back and regret not playing.”
While doubling up can be difficult in any sports season, Dooley says it shouldn’t be too difficult to make it work on a day-to-day basis.
“Every morning I go to the school for cross country practice at 6:00,” Dooley said, “and then after school I have football practice. Every time, I’ve got to give each team my all and push myself.”
Dooley hopes he can have as big of an impact as possible with this year’s Treynor football team. At the same time, he’s chasing some major goals in cross country.
“Winning the conference title is something that’s important to me,” he said. “Last year, I had a disappointing finish at state cross, so I need to redeem myself there. I need to run my own race rather than someone else’s. I need to worry more about fueling my body the right way. Last year, I wasn’t really feeding myself like I needed to, so I’ll do a better job of that this year.”
Dooley finished 20th in the Class 2A state race in 2020. Listen to the full interview with Dooley below – and stay tuned for more Names to Know over the next couple weeks.