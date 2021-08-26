(Glenwood) -- The 2021 fall sports season is here, and KMA Sports is getting you ready with a 10-day Names to Know series, featuring athletes from the area that you need to know.
Glenwood’s five-sport athlete Coryl Matheny is getting ready for her senior season with plenty of hopes to keep the train of success on track. But first, she needed to take a little rest.
“I had about a week off from softball to volleyball,” she said, “but that was about it.”
And that’s how she likes it. Matheny, who also stars in basketball, track and field and tennis for the Rams, doesn’t like too much down time.
“I just love playing sports all the time,” Matheny said. “It keeps me busy, so playing five sports is what I love to do.”
Up first in her busy run through her senior season will be trying to get the Rams to their third consecutive state volleyball tournament. As a junior, Matheny ranked third on the team with 1.9 kills per set while also providing 2.7 digs, 0.4 aces and 0.3 blocks per frame.
This year, the talented outside hitter and six-rotation stalwart figures to take on an even bigger role with the loss of Elle Scarborough, who accounted for 4.7 kills per set.
“It’s definitely going to be hard filling Elle’s shoes,” Matheny said, “but it’s a challenge I’m willing to step up for. We just had a tournament in Johnston a couple weeks ago, and I called her to give me a couple pointers. I’m really excited (to be a senior leader). We have a lot of seniors and leaders.”
And as the Rams try to continue their recent success, they will do it under new direction with former Underwood coach Paula Carman taking over.
“She’s a great coach,” Matheny said. “These last two weeks, we’ve been working on fundamental training and conditioning. We’ve just basically been trusting the process of what she has planned for us, and we can tell there’s a major difference.”
Glenwood is set to open their season tonight at home with Sidney, Tri-Center, Thomas Jefferson and MVAOCOU all coming in. Listen to the full interview with Matheny linked below and stay tuned for one more Name to Know on Friday.
