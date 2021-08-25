(Logan) -- The 2021 fall sports season is here, and KMA Sports is getting you ready with a 10-day Names to Know series, featuring athletes from the area that you need to know.
Logan-Magnolia running back Gavin Maguire has big hopes for another strong season as he enters his senior season with the Panthers. Maguire rushed for 1,111 yards and 20 touchdowns on offense and added 46.0 total tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks on defense in 2020.
This year, Maguire will again take on a big load as the team’s top back and one of its most important defensive players.
“It’s been going pretty well,” Maguire told KMA Sports. “We lost a lot on the line, but I think we’re going to replace pretty well. The preseason has been a grind. Just getting the plays down. We put in some new formations this year, and we’re ready to go.”
Maguire and the Panthers put together their best season since 2016, finishing 8-2, and he’s hardly the only returning standout. Last year’s juniors were 15 strong and highly productive. With the loss of seven seniors last year, Maguire will be among those stepping up to provide senior leadership.
“You can definitely feel the (changing role),” he said. “You’ve got more weight on your back.”
Lo-Ma opens up the season at home against Kuemper Catholic on Friday evening. It’s a matchup that, according to the BCMoore Iowa Scores Project, has never happened. While the focus is on the Knights, Maguire and his team are aiming for another big season and a deep run in the postseason.
“We want to make it to the Dome,” he said. “That’s our goal.”
Quin Mann will have reports from Lo-Ma/Kuemper on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to KMA Sports’ Week 1 football coverage from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960, FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com.
Listen to the full interview with Maguire below – and stay tuned for the final two Names to Know on Thursday and Friday.
