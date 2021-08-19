(Clarinda) -- The 2021 fall sports season is upon us, and KMA Sports is getting you ready with a 10-day Names to Know series, featuring athletes from the area that you need to know.
Clarinda’s Logan Green has had a busy summer, helping the Cardinals baseball team to the state tournament for the first time in 16 years while also impressing Division I and II football coaches at camps he attended.
“I had a lot of fun this summer,” Green said. “It’s been a year to remember.”
Green’s year also included a standout junior season of football, going out for wrestling for the first time and having success and making it to state in track and field.
“(Wrestling) was an amazing experience,” he said. “I had a lot of learning curves. I had to adjust to something I had never done. Had a good time making it to state in track, and then baseball got to state.”
While Green plans to maintain his four-sport status in his senior year, his future is in football. That became clear this summer, as he picked up Division I and II offers after attending multiple camps.
“I went to Northwest (Missouri State), Iowa State, Iowa, K-State, South Dakota State and Nebraska,” Green said. “They were all great learning experiences, just being able to look at different points of view along the defensive line and different coaching techniques. I added a lot to my game just based on going to these camps.”
Green, who had 18.0 tackles for loss among 39.5 total tackles last year, has reported offers from Division II schools Minnesota State Mankato, Northwest Missouri State, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State and Upper Iowa and one from FCS Division I school South Dakota State. At this point, Green says he’s narrowed it to Northwest and to SDSU.
“Couple weeks back, I went up to South Dakota State on an unofficial visit,” Green said. “I had a good time up there. A week before that we went to Northwest to check everything out and see everything again. Just this last Saturday, I went to watch a practice and see the environment.”
Green notes he will likely make a college decision before the end of the football season. In the meantime, he hopes the Cardinals can build off of last season’s 4-5 record.
“We have a big list of (goals),” Green said. “Some are specific for positions like defensive line or running backs. We have some team goals. Some are standard baseline goals, and we have some very lofty goals. I’m excited to see at the end of the year what we can achieve.”
Clarinda opens the season next Friday at home against Creston. Listen to the full interview with Green linked below – and stay tuned for more Names to Know in the coming days.
