(Malvern) -- The fall sports season is here, and KMA Sports has spent the last 10 days recognizing 10 Names to Know for the 2021 fall season.
East Mills junior setter Miah Urban is back in the fold for the Wolverines and is the Corner Conference’s top-returning player at her position. Urban had 605 assists in a successful sophomore campaign.
“I think (last year) gave me a lot of confidence,” Urban told KMA Sports. “To be able to play to that level and set in quick games like that. I think I surprised myself.”
East Mills, as a whole, was one of the area’s top surprises all season. The Wolverines went 22-2 and won the Corner Conference before having their season cut short due to COVID-19 protocols.
Last year’s squad had three productive seniors that contributed greatly to the team’s success, and star junior Emily Williams is currently working her back from a torn ACL suffered during basketball season.
“I think this year is looking pretty good,” Urban said. “We have some new sophomores starting and some new back row players. We’re starting to click together and play as a team.”
Regardless of who is playing and who is playing where, Urban will again be at the controls of the East Mills offense. The Wolverines got a strong start Thursday evening with wins over Essex and Southwest Valley.
“I did a lot of setting camps (this offseason),” Urban added. “I play for Attack in Council Bluffs, so I played all throughout the summer. I think that helps me be more consistent and be a better all-around player.”
East Mills is back in action on Saturday at the AHSTW Tournament. Listen to the full interview with Urban linked below and find previous Names to Know at the links below the interview.
