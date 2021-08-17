(Council Bluffs) -- The 2021 fall sports season is upon us, and KMA Sports is getting you ready with a 10-day Names to Know series, featuring athletes from the area that you need to know.
One of the area’s top-returning female cross country runners is St. Albert junior Reese Duncan, who finished out a strong sophomore campaign with a state qualification and narrowly missed a medal with a 16th-place finish at state.
“I didn’t run my freshman year,” Duncan told KMA Sports. “I went out as a sophomore just to kind of see how it would go, and it ended up being something I really liked.”
Duncan, who played volleyball and ran cross country during her sophomore year, had some previous experience in XC during her junior high days at St. Albert.
“The assistant cross country coach Jimmy Smiddy text my mom and said he heard a rumor I was going out,” Duncan said. “He just asked if I would be open-minded to it. I really wanted to my freshman year, but it just didn’t work out. When I got the opportunity to go out for the first time, I took it. It just all kind of fell into place.”
Duncan made her decision prosperous for both herself and the St. Albert team, as she put together a great fall. The junior finished seventh at the Hawkeye Ten meet, won her 1A district race at Audubon and then placed 16th in the state.
“I took a lot of time in the mornings before school to go on runs,” she said. “During quarantine, it helped me out a lot because I was running more than I normally would. I had a lot of teammates and coaches behind me to support me and help me along the way, too.”
Following her cross country success and a trip to the state track meet in the 3000, Duncan is putting all of her energy into distance running this fall. However, a stress fracture curtailed some of her summer running plans. On Monday, Duncan did find some good news on her injury.
“I’m off of crutches now,” she relayed to KMA Sports. “I can’t run for at least another two weeks. After that, if I’m cleared, I will be able to start running every other day. After two weeks of that I should be okay to start running meets.”
In the meantime, Duncan is setting some high goals for her junior season.
“The big goal for this year is to medal at state,” she said. “I got 16th last year so that was a little heartbreaking. And to maybe break 20 in a couple meets and run consistent sub-20s towards the end of the year.”
Listen to much more with Duncan from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review linked below – and stay tuned for more Names to Know through the next eight weekdays.
