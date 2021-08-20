(Council Bluffs) -- The 2021 fall sports season is upon us, and KMA Sports is getting you ready with a 10-day Names to Know series, featuring athletes from the area that you need to know.
One of the top-returning defensive standouts in the area plays right in the middle of what figures to be a dominant Lewis Central defense. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Wyatt Hatcher is one of seven returning defensive players for the Titans that ranked within their top nine in tackles in 2020.
“We’re all just kind of taking it day by day,” Hatcher said. “Senior year, taking nothing off and giving everything we’ve got. We’re excited. All the seniors I’ve talked with are excited to get this thing rolling.”
As a junior, Hatcher finished with 37.0 total tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. Along with the middle linebacker standout, who has received a number of Division I offers, Iowa State commit Hunter Deyo (22.5 TFL), Division I recruit Jonathan Humpal (23.0 tackles, 2 INT), senior Nick Miller (15.0 TFL) and plenty others figure to be very difficult for opposing offenses to deal with.
“We’re hard hitters,” Hatcher said. “We’re kind of flying around and preaching that idea. We’ve got some guys stepping up that weren’t in last year. They’re ready to take on their role.”
While Hatcher, who will also work in as an H back on offense, is focused on getting Lewis Central back to the Dome and winning a Class 4A state championship, he also has a big decision ahead of him. He’s already received Division I offers from Eastern Illinois, Illinois State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota and South Dakota State.
“It’s been interesting,” Hatcher said. “I’ve been trying to get some visits to the schools that are offering me, and I’ve been learning a lot from these FBS coaches (at camps). I’d say that I’m going to wait it out, possibly. Right now, that’s where my head space is.”
Lewis Central opens the season at Harlan next Friday. Listen to the full interview with Hatcher linked below, and stay tuned for more Names to Know next week.
