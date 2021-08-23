(Harlan) -- The 2021 fall sports season is here, and KMA Sports is getting you ready with a 10-day Names to Know series, featuring athletes from the area that you need to know.
Harlan’s Zophi Hendricks is one of the top-returning all-around volleyball players in the Hawkeye Ten Conference. The senior averaged 2.7 kills, 2.4 digs, 0.4 blocks and 0.4 aces a year ago.
“We had a great season my junior year,” Hendricks said. “We didn’t quite make it to state, but the seniors were awesome. I learned so much from them, and I continued to grow as an all-around player.”
Hendricks was honored a second team All-Hawkeye Ten Conference player following the season and comes back as one of the top-returning hitters in the league.
“I kind of really don’t have an offseason,” Hendricks said. “I play club volleyball with Bonzai (in Omaha), and this year we had the opportunity to go to nationals in Vegas. I definitely have grown as a player. I’ve gotten stronger over the year, and my vertical has improved by a couple inches since last year.”
Along with taking on an even bigger role with this year’s Cyclones, Hendricks will also be counted on from a leadership standpoint.
“I feel very confident in taking on some of the senior leadership, as do the other seniors,” she said. “We plan to be great role models for our other teammates and lead our team to a winning streak.”
Harlan is set to open the new season and the Elle (Kloewer) Crees era on Thursday at ADM. Listen to the full interview with Hendricks linked below – and stay tuned for more Names to Know the rest of this week.
