(Underwood) -- The 2023 fall sports season is here, and KMA Sports is getting you ready with a 15-day Names to Know series, featuring athletes from the area you need to know.
The latest Name to Know is Underwood senior Alizabeth Jacobsen: the top-returning hitter in KMAland volleyball.
The Omaha commit is ready to take to the court in her senior season while taking on a leadership role with a young Underwood squad.
"I'm excited," Jacobsen said about her upcoming season. "We have some challenges to go through because we're young, but I think we'll have fun. We've had some scrimmages. We're starting to flow a lot better. I'm excited to see where we end up by the end of the season. I already see so much improvement."
Jacobsen posted 431 kills last year to bring her career total to 841.
"My height helps a lot," she said. 'I've worked on having high hands. I find open spaces on the court instead of just hitting one spot every time."
The bulk of Jacobsen's offensive success came with the help of setter Delaney Ambrose. However, Jacobsen will have a new setter this year: Allissa Fischer.
"She's worked a lot on placement," Jacobsen said of Fischer. "I've seen some good moments. I think she can handle it. She's pretty good."
Jacobsen is also a force defensively. She's totaled 137 blocks in her career.
"I've worked a lot on blocking during club season," she said. "I've worked on getting as high as I can and pressing. If I don't press, I'll get tooled. That always sucks."
Jacobsen committed to Omaha before her junior year. As her senior season looms, she feels having her college future locked up should allow her to play loose this season.
"It's relieving," she said. "I won't be so stressed during the season. I have something to look forward to. That's nice."
After learning from Underwood's talented duo of Macy Vanfossan and Zoe Rus in her freshman season, Jacobsen is now the leader for Underwood.
"It made me a little nervous because I'm a quiet person," she said. "But I like helping and leading. I try to give the best advice I can. (Vanfossan and Rus) helped me a lot. It's fun to help people now so they can experience a good season."
The Eagles went 14-20 last year. While they have some voids to fill, Jacobsen hopes her team can improve this year.
"We want to have fun and win," she said. "We want to have a lot of energy and motivation."
Underwood opens the season Thursday in a quad at ADM with ADM, Des Moines Christian and Harlan. Hear the full interview with Jacobsen below.
PREVIOUS NAMES TO KNOW
August 7th: Brennan Hayes, Creston
August 8th: Nora Konz, Treynor
August 9th: Claire Pellett, Atlantic
August 10th: Chase Spieker, CAM
August 11th: Ayla Richardson, Riverside
August 14th: Liston Crotty, Auburn
August 15th: Luke Sternberg, AHSTW
August 16th: Charley Hernandez, Glenwood
August 17th: Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda
August 18th: Brodyn Pryor, Woodbine