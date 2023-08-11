(Oakland) -- The 2023 fall sports season is here, and KMA Sports is getting you ready with a 15-day Names to Know series, featuring athletes from the area you need to know.
Riverside junior-to-be Ayla Richardson's stellar setting was pivotal in the volleyball program's first-ever trip to state. As Richardson begins her junior year, she's ready to work with some new hitters while taking on more of a leadership role.
"I'm excited about this season," Richardson said on Friday's Upon Further Review. "I can't wait to see what this team can do. We're working hard in the gym. We're going to have some fun this season."
Richardson handed out 736 assists as a sophomore last year. Her timely setting helped the Bulldogs finish second at the Western Iowa Conference Tournament and led them on a memorable postseason run, culminating with the program's first trip to state.
"Doing all those big things was really fun," Richardson said. "It was good memories. I worked on my hitter/setter connection and setter dumps. There was a lot of working with (her hitters) and reps."
Richardson -- a 2022 KMA Sports WIC All-Sophomore Team member -- relied heavily on two senior hitters, Mack Olmtead-Mitchell and Veronica Andrusyshyn.
"Communication was a big thing," Richardson said. "I believed in them to put the ball down."
However, Olmstead-Mitchell and Andrusyshyn have both graduated.
The Bulldogs return some productive hitters, though. Sophia Taylor, Elyssa Amdor and Elly Henderson return after contributing 150, 144 and 127 kills, respectively.
"I'm very confident in our hitters this year," Richardson said. "They're doing great. I'm excited to see how much we can surprise some teams this year."
Richardson has been a starter for the Bulldogs since her freshman year when she handed out 545 assists.
"I loved my freshman year," she said. "I had to step up. And I think I did pretty good. It was fun."
With her junior year approaching, Richardson wants to improve the non-setting areas of her game.
"I'm trying to improve my defense," she said. "And I'll try to get more kills on the court. And I want to be more of a leader."
Richardson has also taken more of a leadership role this year.
"I think I'm a pretty good leader," she said. "I always have a positive attitude and focus on the next ball. It's hard to fill in after our leaders left last year, but it's good to learn how to be a leader."
Richardson feels her team can contend for the WIC title again and perhaps make another postseason run.
"Practice will be big because reps are what helps you the most in volleyball," she said. "I think this team is very scrappy. We work hard to keep the ball off the floor."
Riverside opens its season at the AHSTW Tournament on August 26th.
Hear the full interview with Richardson below.
PREVIOUS NAMES TO KNOW
August 7th: Brennan Hayes, Creston
August 8th: Nora Konz, Treynor
August 9th: Claire Pellett, Atlantic
August 10th: Chase Spieker, CAM