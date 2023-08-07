(KMAland) -- With the 2023 fall sports season approaching, KMA Sports is preparing you with a 15-day Names to Know series. This series features KMAland athletes worthy of keeping an eye on during the football, volleyball and cross country seasons.
Up first is KMAland's top returning rusher: Creston senior Brennan Hayes. Hayes figures to be a leader on a talented Panthers squad this year.
Last year was a breakthrough season for Hayes. He split time with his older brother, Briley, as a sophomore in 2021. The younger Hayes churned for 687 yards and three touchdowns.
"I have a different type of run style than my brother," Brennan said. "He was the big guy that could truck through people. I was quicker and more agile. Those opposing running styles worked out. He (Briley) taught me a lot."
He was the featured back for the Panthers in 2022. Hayes flourished in that role, posting 1,338 yards and 11 scores while averaging 7.3 yards per clip. His big season earned him a Class 3A Second Team All-State choice by the Iowa Print Sportswriters Association.
"Most of the time, it was yards after contact," Hayes said. "A lot of the time, I got through a couple of guys. That normally worked well for me."
Hayes had several impressive performances last year. None were more eye-popping than his outing against Knoxville on September 23rd. Hayes pounded the rock 21 times for 433 yards and two scores in that game to collect KMA Sports Agrivision Equipment Group Player of the Night honors.
"Our line worked hard in that game," he said. "We didn't throw the ball well, so we just kept running and it kept working. I didn't realize how far I had gone until later."
While Hayes put together a big season, he hopes to find the end zone more often this year. He feels that starts with being more of a downhill runner.
"I need to get more verticalized," he said. "I tended to go outside and didn't get vertical fast enough. I need to get better at that."
Hayes will be a vital part of a seasoned Creston lineup. The Panthers posted a 6-3 regular-season record last year, reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
"We put in a lot of work in the offseason," Hayes said, "I think we can do pretty good things this year. We have a different offense. It's a little different scheme than how we've done it, but I like it a lot."
The Panthers are in a district with defending Class 3A champion Harlan. Atlantic, Knoxville, Nevada and Perry are also in Creston's district.
"I'm excited to see what we can do as a team," Hayes said. "I think we can surprise a lot of people."
Creston opens the season against Winterset on August 25th. Hear more with Hayes below.