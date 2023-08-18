(Woodbine) -- The 2023 fall sports season is here, and KMA Sports is getting you ready with a 15-day Names to Know series, featuring athletes from the area you need to know.
Another Pryor is carving his own path in the Woodbine football program.
Brodyn Pryor shined as a freshman and is ready for even bigger things in his sophomore season.
"I feel more comfortable," Pryor said. "Last year, I was pretty nervous going into the season. This year, I feel a lot better."
He roared onto the scene as a freshman, throwing for 2,327 yards and 30 touchdowns last season.
"I feel like the coaches put me in a good position to succeed," Pryor said. "I had a senior wide receiver (Cameron Cline) that was really good. It was easy to throw to him. That helped."
Although he was nervous for his freshman season, Pryor was plenty prepared. That undoubtedly helped him put together such a successful season.
"I repeated the same drills over and over and went to quarterback camps," he said. "And I had older brothers to learn from."
His older brothers, Wyatt and Layne, were both standouts at Woodbine. Layne currently plays at Northern Iowa. Following their footsteps is something Brody has welcomed, even if it does present some pressure and lofty expectations.
"It's always good to have somebody to help me," he said. "They've been somebody I can throw to and look at film with me. There's pressure to see if I can be better than them. My goal is to be better than them, but it's not easy."
Pryor enters this year with some new receivers. Last year's top two pass catchers, Cline and Colton Walsh, have graduated. Brenner Sullivan is the Tigers' top returning receiver. He caught 22 balls for 391 yards and four scores last year.
"I've thrown to (Sullivan) my whole life," Pryor said. "And there are some freshmen coming up. We're throwing passes every day to get the routes down. That helps."
While his receiving corp is relatively new, Pryor does have an experienced offensive line blocking for him this year.
"It's great to have a veteran line," he said. "They know what's coming, so that will help."
The Tigers hope to improve upon last year's 3-6 campaign, but it won't be easy. Two semifinal teams from 2022 -- Newell-Fonda & Remsen, St. Mary's -- are in the Tigers' district.
"Our first goal is to make the playoffs," Pryor said. "If we get a game plan down and stick together, good things should happen."
Woodbine opens the season on August 25th against Glidden-Ralston. Hear more with Pryor below.
