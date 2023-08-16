(Glenwood) -- The 2023 fall sports season is here, and KMA Sports is getting you ready with a 15-day Names to Know series, featuring athletes from the area you need to know.
After a big freshman year, all Charley Hernandez could do in her sophomore volleyball season was watch.
Now, she's back and ready to make up for lost time.
"I'm excited to be back," Hernandez said. "We have lots of talent, and I think we can prove people wrong. Coming back was a long process, but it's exciting."
Hernandez was a vital part of Glenwood's Hawkeye Ten Conference title campaign. She recorded 247 kills as a freshman en route to being named KMAland Hawkeye Ten Freshman of the Year.
Hernandez had lofty expectations for her sophomore year, but an ACL injury ended the campaign after only nine matches and 20 sets.
"It took nine months (to recover)," she said. "It was a long process and frustrating, but I was able to get through it. (Her ACL) gets sore after a while, but I think I'll be good this season."
In hindsight, Hernandez never envisioned she would make the impact she did in her freshman season.
"Coming in, I had no clue what my role would be," she said. "I just knew I had to pick up my team and be competitive."
Hernandez's offensive repertoire was wise beyond its years in 2021.
"I really just read blockers," she said. "That's how I find my shots. I'm not the most powerful hitter, but I can get my kills if I'm smart. My style is fast-paced. I like to push the other team."
Hernandez hopes her offensive prowess picks up where it left off.
"I need to find shots," she said. "We're going to be out of system a lot, so I need to put the ball where the defense can't get it up."
Hernandez also hopes to have more of a presence on the block this year. She recorded 28 blocks working alongside current Omaha player Brynlee Arnold.
"I've got to focus on (blocking) so we can get good touches and not get nailed in the back row."
The Rams were 17-27 last season and 4-6 in the Hawkeye Ten. The Hawkeye Ten coaches picked Glenwood to finish fourth in the preseason poll in Derek Martin’s Hawkeye Ten Preview.
"We have big hitters," Hernandez said. "Once we get the serve/receive and setting down, I think we can have a pretty good offense. Our defense is pretty good right now. We just have to work together. I think we can be a pretty good team. We have lots of talent."
Glenwood opens the season at home on August 24th in a quad with Sidney, Tri-Center and MVAOCOU.
Hear the full interview with Hernandez below.
