(Anita) -- The 2023 fall sports season is here, and KMA Sports is getting you ready with a 15-day Names to Know series, featuring athletes from the area you need to know.
Two years after a gruesome injury left him questioning whether or not to continue his football career CAM junior Chase Spieker enters the 2023 season as one of the top returning 8-Player quarterbacks in KMAland.
Spieker had the unenviable task last year of replacing his brother, Lane, who shattered state records while leading the Cougars to their first state title in 2021.
However, the younger Spieker paved his own path with a successful sophomore season, guiding CAM to a 6-2 regular season and another playoff berth.
"We're feeling pretty good," Spieker said about his junior year. "Last year, we went out in the second round. That's not what we were hoping for but we have some extra motivation. We have guys ready to step up, so we're looking forward to it."
Spieker was a late addition to the QB1 spot but quickly settled in and threw for 1,652 yards and 26 touchdowns against only seven picks.
"I wasn't even starting at the start of the year," he said. "The first game, our QB went down. I got thrown in and did well. It was just all uphill from there."
Spieker seemed like a natural fit in the signal-caller spot, but he says it probably wouldn't have looked that way if not for a stellar offensive line and the weapons around him.
"I had a lot of time to do what I wanted because our big guys made it easy," he said. "I could just lob it, and one of (his receivers) came down with it."
Whether or not Spieker would play in his sophomore season was in peril until the preseason festivities began.
He suffered a gruesome broken leg injury in the season-opener against Fremont-Mills his freshman year. That forced Spieker to watch CAM's state championship run on crutches while he rehabbed from the injury.
"It was scary," he said. "It was a long recovery process. I still don't know if I'm fully recovered. Right after that game, I went to the hospital and had surgery. I was on crutches for four months. Then I went back to the doctors and there were some serious complications because my leg wasn't straight, so I had to get another surgery."
Six months on crutches and two surgeries later, Spieker weighed whether or not to return to the sport where he suffered the painful injury.
"I didn't know if I wanted to risk another injury like that," he said. "But my family loves football. We’re very competitive. That's what made me decide to go out."
A year more experienced and healthier, Spieker hopes to be more of a threat on the ground. He had -43 yards rushing last year.
"That's not acceptable," Spieker said of his rushing numbers last year. "It's something I want to improve on. I think I'm getting faster. I'm ready to trust my speed and strength."
Spieker has some pieces around him returning, such as the Cougars' top rusher Austin Williams and their No. 2 receiver from a year ago, Jack Follmann.
"I feel like we can put together pretty good regular season," he said. "Hopefully, we can make a playoff run. That's the goal every year. We're hungry after last year, so we'll see what we can do."
CAM opens the season August 25th against Audubon. Hear the full interview below.
