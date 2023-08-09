(Atlantic) -- The 2023 fall sports season is here, and KMA Sports is getting you ready with a 15-day Names to Know series, featuring athletes from the area you need to know.
Atlantic senior Claire Pellett is coming off a productive junior season, where she medaled in state cross country and track while helping the Atlantic softball team reach a regional final.
"I'm feeling pretty good," Pellett said. "We have a lot of girls coming out. I'm excited to see how we're going to progress."
Pellett snuck her way onto the Class 3A medal stand last fall with a 15th-place finish at the state. She also shined in a tough Hawkeye Ten Conference, taking fourth at the conference meet.
"Last year, consistency was the biggest thing," Pellett said. "I didn't have a super bad meet or super good meet. I was consistent the whole year. That's what I'm hoping for again this year. It's about going out there and knowing pace and consistency. The biggest thing I had to learn is how to pace myself."
Starting strong and maintaining a steady pace was Pellett's key to success last year.
"I like to get out strong, but not too fast," she said. "I try to maintain that through the second mile. The second mile is the hardest one. Then, I let it all out in that last mile."
Pellett collected four medals at state track last spring. She was eighth in the 800 while also helping Atlantic medal in the 4x800, distance medley and 4x400. Those showings give her plenty of confidence heading into this season.
"I think it helps a lot," she said. "The track season went well. Seeing that improvement is beneficial for us. Obviously, track and cross country are different, but I think they help each other out. I'm excited to see how it goes."
While her softball escapades occupied plenty of time in the summer, Pellett still put in ample preparation for the upcoming cross country season. She trained throughout the offseason with former Atlantic teammate Ava Rush.
"The summer was busy," Pellett said. "I trained with (Rush) all summer. That was helpful. It was different because this year was more like track workouts. And I stayed consistent in my lifting program."
Pellett now fills the void left by Rush as the vocal leader of Atlantic's squad. The Trojans enter 2023 with plenty of young contributors ready to play a role in another successful season.
"She (Rush) taught me so much," she said. "I'm hoping a lot of that translates, and I can teach that to the other girls. We're going to have to step it up to do well."
When it comes to goals, Pellett says it's more about cherishing her senior season rather than setting tangible goals.
"I just want to have fun and enjoy my senior season," she said. "I hope to go out there, get PRs and see what I can do in the conference. I'll just enjoy the season and not dwell on it too much."
Hear the full interview with Pellett below.
