(Council Bluffs) -- The 2023 fall sports season is here, and KMA Sports is getting you ready with a 15-day Names to Know series, featuring athletes from the area you need to know.
Last year, Ellie Monahan entered her sophomore season unfamiliar with the libero role. What followed was a brilliant debut season that created excitement for her junior year at St. Albert.
"I'm excited for this year," Monahan said. "I'm excited to see what we can do. We've worked a lot on mechanics and getting our form down. It will be fun to see what we can do."
Monahan scooped 557 digs last year to earn IGCA All-State Honorable Mention honors.
"We had to work a lot of new positions," Monahan said. "We worked well together. I didn't focus on my mistakes. Everyone makes mistakes. You just have to shake it off and keep going."
Monahan's defensive success came against some talented hitters in the Hawkeye Ten.
"Going against good hitters helped," she said. "It kept me moving all the time. I always expected something more. You have to stay loose and always be on your toes. I watched how their bodies turned and which way their shoulders moved. That allowed me to tell which way they were going with the ball."
Perhaps the most impressive part of Monahan's big season was that it was her first year playing libero.
"I had never been a defender," she said. "I was a setter. When I came into high school, my coaches moved me to a defender. It was new to me, but I enjoyed it. It's fun to do."
After exceeding expectations in her sophomore year, Monahan hopes for more success in her junior season.
"I'm hoping I can go even further," she said. "We have more defenders this year, which is exciting."
Monahan also has high expectations for her team. The Saintes were fifth in the Hawkeye Ten Preseason Coaches Poll and tied for fifth in the KMA Sports Preseason Prognostication.
Our goals are to go farther than last year and have fun. We can achieve that. We've worked hard in practice and have very good team chemistry. That should go a long way."
The Saintes open the season at the Cyclone Invite in Harlan on Saturday. Hear more with Monahan below.