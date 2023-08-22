(Logan) -- The 2023 fall sports season is here, and KMA Sports is getting you ready with a 15-day Names to Know series, featuring athletes from the area you need to know.
Up next is a name those who follow the college football recruiting circles already know, especially if their team is in the sweepstakes for one of the state's top prospects, Logan-Magnolia senior Grant Brix.
While college football fans patiently await to see where Brix -- a 4-star prospect -- will spend his Saturdays, he's focused on his senior year at Logan-Magnolia, where he hopes he can pave the way to a memorable season.
"I'm excited," Brix said about his senior season. "We have our whole line back. The last time we had that, we made it to the quarterfinals. I'm hoping for a good run this season. I'm excited to get into the season."
Brix is the top-ranked 2024 prospect in Iowa, according to 247 Sports. He's also the No. 11 ranked tackle in the nation and the No. 132 overall prospect.
The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Brix is one of the road graters that paved the way for Logan-Magnolia's wishbone offense last year. The combo of Evan Roden and Calvin Collins churned for 1,369 yards and 14 touchdowns behind Brix and his teammates last season.
While Brix will create a path for the run-heavy attack in Logan this year, he knows growing his pass-protection skills are a must for the collegiate level.
"I need to work on everything," he said. "There's not one thing I can't get better at. Obviously, we don't pass the ball as much as we run, so I've been working on that. I've mostly worked on agility drills and tried to build more athleticism. It (pass protection) is an uncomfortable motion. It's something I haven't had a lot of exposure to, but I have to get comfortable with something that's not very comfortable."
The last year has been a whirlwind for Brix, who holds offers from 24 different Division I schools. He's made official visits to Kansas State, Nebraska, Alabama and Oklahoma.
"It started about a year ago," he said. "I got an offer from Kansas State after a camp. That's what kicked it off. I was on a visit pretty much every single weekend this last fall. I could have zero offers right now, but it's worked out for me. I'm really blessed."
While fans of Oklahoma, Kansas State, Nebraska and Alabama await Brix's decision, he says he still doesn't have a timetable set on a commitment.
"I'm going with the flow and seeing how it plays out," he said.
In the meantime, Brix will shift his focus toward Logan-Magnolia's season. They open the year Friday night against Missouri Valley.
"We're expected to put everything out there from the team. We walk away from the game knowing we gave it everything we had. Our goal is to make it to the Dome."
Hear more with Brix below.
