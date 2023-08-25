(Council Bluffs) -- The 2023 fall sports season is here, and KMA Sports is getting you ready with a 15-day Names to Know series, featuring athletes from the area you need to know.
The final standout in this feature is Lewis Central cross country runner Kade Diercks as he prepares for his senior season.
"I'm feeling really good," Diercks said. "I'm excited to get after it. We've hit it hard since track season ended. Our whole team has been out there every day. We've put in a lot of miles."
Diercks had a breakthrough season last year, claiming sixth at the Hawkeye Ten Meet in 16th in Class 3A.
"Last year was a long year," he said. "It was the longest season I've had. That's when I started getting serious about running. Missing the medal stand was a bummer, but after that, it boosted my confidence."
Diercks played a pivotal role in a big year for Lewis Central.
"My teammates and coaches believed in me," he said. "It was a big part. They saw what I could do."
Diercks' breakthrough year helped the Titans qualify for state as a team for the first time in 20 years.
"He's been a nice surprise for us," Lewis Central head coach Taylor May told KMA Sports about Diercks. "I think a switch flipped for him during track. He realized he could be a good runner if he put in some time."
"We were surprised going into the season," Diercks said. "As soon as we saw how we came along, we knew it was going to be a good season."
Teammate Ethan Eichhorn won an individual state title last year. Diercks points to Eichhorn as an influence in his progression.
"He's one of the biggest inspirations I have," he said. "He holds us to a standard. We know we can't disappoint when we have a guy like that."
Diercks, Eichhorn and company hope for another big year. Diercks hopes to also reach some personal goals.
"The first goal is to break the 15 (minute) mark," he said. "I want to place in every single meet. The goal for the team is to win as many meets as possible."
Lewis Central opens their season on Monday at the Kirk Schmaltz Invite in Ames. Hear the full interview with Diercks below.
PREVIOUS NAMES TO KNOW
August 7th: Brennan Hayes, Creston
August 8th: Nora Konz, Treynor
August 9th: Claire Pellett, Atlantic
August 10th: Chase Spieker, CAM
August 11th: Ayla Richardson, Riverside
August 14th: Liston Crotty, Auburn
August 15th: Luke Sternberg, AHSTW
August 16th: Charley Hernandez, Glenwood
August 17th: Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda
August 18th: Brodyn Pryor, Woodbine
August 21st: Alizabeth Jacobsen, Underwood
August 22nd: Grant Brix, Logan-Magnolia
August 23rd: Mya Wray, Platte Valley
August 24th: Ellie Monahan, St. Albert