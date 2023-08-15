(Avoca) -- The 2023 fall sports season is here, and KMA Sports is getting you ready with a 15-day Names to Know series, featuring athletes from the area you need to know.
KMAland's top returning rusher hails from AHSTW.
Luke Sternberg used his speed and athleticism to slice defenses in his sophomore year. He expects to do the same thing this year, although it might look different.
"I feel good," he said. "We had camp at Creston. I was pleased with how it went, and I think the coaches were too."
Sternberg ran for 1,791 yards and 25 touchdowns last year, while averaging 10.7 yards per carry. He also caught 12 passes for 146 yards and four scores.
"I had a lot of chemistry with the senior class," he said. "I feel that helped a lot. My mindset going into the year was to do what I can to help out the team. After week two, I felt I could have a big year."
Sternberg points to his team's 41-13 win over Mount Ayr in week four as a highlight of his sophomore season. He ran for 233 yards and two scores in that game.
"We knew we had potential," he said. "We didn't know how good we would be. We dominated from the beginning against a good Mount Ayr team. It was that game where we knew we had something special."
Sternberg's monster year came after only eight carries for 58 yards in 2021.
"It was definitely a big jump," he said. "I was a little worried if I could handle that workload, but I stayed healthy. Game in and game out, I did well in space. When I got outside, I found most of my success."
Utilizing Sternberg's versatility is a top priority for the Vikings this season.
"I like to make as many guys miss as possible," he said. "I feel like I've gotten a lot faster."
Sternberg's versatility has prompted some schematic changes for the Vikings.
"Our scheme will be different because we'll have different personnel," he said. "I can't give too much away, but we've got something different cooking up on the offensive side."
Sternberg is one of the few returning pieces from an AHSTW squad that posted an undefeated regular season and reached the state quarterfinal.
"We have to have guys step up," Sternberg said. "We lost a lot of leadership, but I feel like we've had a lot of guys evolve into their new role. I knew I had to become a better leader and help my team."
Sternberg and his teammates were on the cusp of making the UNI-Dome last fall. He hopes another monster performance in the backfield will help the Vikings reach Cedar Falls for the first time since 2018.
“I think we’ll do pretty good if we can just take it week by week,” he said. “I like how things look so far. We're just trying to pick up where we left off last year."
AHSTW opens the season on August 25th against Tri-Center.
Hear the full interview with Sternberg below.
