(Conception Junction) -- The 2023 fall sports season is here, and KMA Sports is getting you ready with a 15-day Names to Know series, featuring athletes from the area you need to know.
Platte Valley's Mya Wray roared onto the scene as a freshman. A year older, Wray eyes another big year.
"I'm feeling good," she said. "A lot better than last year. Having my freshman year done with, I understand things better. That helps a lot. I feel more comfortable knowing the courses and everything."
Wray feels she put in the proper work in the preseason.
"I took a little break after track season," she said. "Then I trained like three to four days a week. In late July/early August, I started training every day."
Last year, Wray finished third in Class 1 to help her team capture the state title. In hindsight, Wray feels she surpassed the expectations she had for herself.
"I was a terrified freshman," she said. "I had no idea. I thought these high school girls would be so much faster."
For Wray, the most pivotal part of a good race is a fast start.
"In every race, you have to start fast," she said. "I take that seriously. I like to be out in front because I want to run at my own pace. You always have to have the best kick at the end."
Wray followed her big showing in cross country with a pair of state titles in track as she won the 1600 and 3200 races in Class 1.
"People know who I am now," she said. "It puts a lot of pressure on me."
Wray was one of four freshmen that helped Platte Valley win a state title in cross country.
"We all got along well and pushed each other to run our best times."
However, last year's success likely creates pressure around the young Platte Valley squad in 2023.
"There's definitely some pressure," she said. "We feel like we have to improve because there are still teams that will be fast. If we keep improving, it will help with our nerves."
Hear more with Wray below.
