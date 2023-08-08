(Treynor) -- The 2023 fall sports season is here, and KMA Sports is getting you ready with a 15-day Names to Know series, featuring athletes from the area you need to know.
Nora Konz had a stellar freshman volleyball season. Now, Konz hopes there's more great things to come in her sophomore year at Treynor.
"I'm really excited," Konz said on Tuesday's Upon Further Review. "We've been working hard all summer in open gyms. And I'm excited to keep playing with my teammates."
The 2022 KMA Sports Western Iowa Conference Freshman of the Year made her name known last year as a stout hitter.
"I was pretty nervous the first few games," she said. "Once I got into it, it was natural. I just went in (to each game) with confidence."
Konz averaged 2.4 kills per set at a .170 clip. She also had 2.8 digs per set.
"I didn't know my role," Konz said. "I just came in and worked hard every day. I tried to play with confidence all the time, and I built relationships with the girls. It helped. They trusted me, and I trusted them."
Konz helped the Cardinals win the Western Iowa Conference and reach a regional semifinal. She was one of four Treynor hitters to register at least 185 kills. Their top three in kills -- Konz, Ella Tiarks and Aubree James -- return to the lineup, as well as last year's leading setter, Haley Swanson.
"We have a lot of hitters," Konz said. "And our serve/receive looks good. That will make it easier. That's huge. It throws off the blockers because everyone can hit on our team."
When her freshman season ended, Konz emphasized her defense and serve/receive. She hopes those lead to improvements that could help her and her teammates reach state for the first time since 2018.
"We want to make it to state," Konz said. "I think we have a good chance. We just need to trust (each other) and play intense."
Treynor opens the season on August 26th at the Cyclone Invite in Harlan. Hear more with Konz below.
