(Clarinda) -- The 2023 fall sports season is here, and KMA Sports is getting you ready with a 15-day Names to Know series, featuring athletes from the area you need to know.
Over the past two years, Clarinda senior Treyton Schaapherder has risen to one of the top runners in KMAland with continual improvements that have made him one of the top runners in Class 2A.
With one year left in the Cardinals uniform, Schaapherder wants to go out with a bang, and he's put in the work to make it happen.
"I'm feeling good," he said. "The workouts have clicked by, and I'm feeling smooth and strong. I'm ready to get started."
Schaapherder worked feverishly throughout the summer to prepare for the season.
"I worked up to 60 miles (a week) this summer," he said. "I do 9.5 miles everyday and then a 13 or 14-mile run on Saturday."
For Schaapherder, distance running is something he has a passion and has taken pride in.
"When I first started, my love came from it being the only thing I was good at," he said. "It's grown into a lifestyle. I love the process and the people it's grown me close to."
Schaapherder was a state qualifier as a sophomore and broke onto the medal stand in his junior, finishing ninth in Class 2A.
"That was a goal I wrote down as a freshman," he said. "I finished well in that race to pick a few people off in that last half-mile. It was awesome."
Schaapherder's state medal in cross country propelled him into a memorable track season, where he finished second in the 3200 and fourth in the 1600.
"That was huge," he said. "I think I had a breakout season. I opened up, ran fast times and competed at the state level. It was fun."
Schaapherder has trimmed nearly a minute off his personal best times over the past two years. He credits his competition, such as Lewis Central's Ethan Eichhorn and Nodaway Valley's Riley Blay, as influences for his stellar improvements.
"It's a testament to the work I put in the offseason," he said. "It's also about the people I surround myself with. It's been fun racing against them and training with them."
As he enters his senior season, Schaapherder understandably has lofty goals.
"I have two really big goals," he said. "I'd like to win state, and I'd like to go 15:14 for a PR in the 5K."
Hear the full interview with Schaapherder below.
