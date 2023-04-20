(Falls City) -- Falls City baseball has rebounded from a slow start to the season and are inching closer and closer to .500.
The Tigers (5-7) have won three of their last five and are 5-4 in their past nine games after an 0-3 start. Despite the turnaround, Coach Kory Huppert tells KMA Sports there really haven’t been a whole lot of changes to how they played early.
“Just continuing to get these guys to understand the game better,” he said. “We talk constantly to these guys how important it is to watch the game more often. (Some kids) don’t watch the game enough anymore. Getting them to understand that and how important little things are. Understanding the game more can make the game even more fun.”
Coach Huppert’s team lost to Lincoln Christian and twice to Omaha South to open the year. They’ve also suffered defeats to Plattsmouth, Nodaway Valley (MO) and Auburn twice. However, they have been on the winning side more than not of late with wins over Louisville-Weeping Water, Holton (KS), Fairbury, Horton (KS) and East Atchison (MO).
“We’ve talked about the progress they’ve made,” Huppert said. “We’re creeping up into top two and top three spots (in the Falls City record books), and we want them to get more hungry to chase down some of those records.”
One of the records they’re chasing is in stolen bases, as they’ve already reached their goal of stealing more than 65 bags this season.
“We’re going to try to push and break that record,” Huppert added.” Just keep pushing ourselves to get more hits, more walks and try to get better offensively. We’re doing a really good job defensively and been getting better. (The assistant coaches) have been putting in work with our defense, and it’s already paying off. We still have some things to lock down on the mound and get that first-pitch strike percentage up there.”
Senior Jaxyn Strauss leads the offense with a .541 batting average, smacking one double, one triple and one home run among his 20 hits and also has a team-best 11 RBI. He also leads the team with 24 stolen bases. Senior Alijah Hernandez has seen an uptick at the plate this season and is hitting .345. Freshman Blakley Sells has added a .321 average.
Strauss also leads on the mound with 15 2/3 innings and 28 strikeouts while pitching to a 3.57 ERA. Freshmen Gavin Bauer and Tallan Zimmerman and senior Kyler Frederick have all pitched at least 10 innings. Other regulars include juniors Kadyn Strecker and Wyatt Olberding, senior Jon Craig and freshman Mason Collier.
“We’re continuing to get more and more guys to step up,” Huppert said. “From the mound to the guys behind them and at the plate, I think we can expect some really good things from several of these guys.”
Listen to much more with Coach Huppert in the audio file below.