(Falls City) -- It’s year two of the Jack Bangert era in Falls City, and the Tigers have already equaled their win total from a rebuilding season in 2022.
Coach Bangert’s team bounced back from an opening-week loss to Platteview by picking up a 29-15 win over Fairbury this past Friday.
“We went up to Fairbury last year and got it handed to us pretty good,” Coach Bangert told KMA Sports. “I think the kids were motivated to play better this year. We have 29 on the roster and two were hurt. We lost a couple more (on Friday), so we were down to about 23 or 24, but it was just maximum effort from those guys.”
Much of the maximum effort comes from a 12-person sophomore class that were thrown into the fire while picking up first-time varsity experience a season ago.
“(The sophomores) are playing like crazy for us,” Bangert said. “I was really happy with the effort and really happy with the defensive performance. We gave up a lot of yards at Platteview last week, and we more than cut that in half this week. There was much improvement from week one to week two, and we got a victory out of the deal.”
Bangert says he’s been very impressed with the play of one of his four seniors, Zane Ebel.
“It’s becoming more and more obvious, (Zane) is the heart and soul of this team,” he said. “He plays middle linebacker for us after playing defensive line last year. We moved him to the MIKE to lead that defense, and he started every game at offensive guard. He was just coming downhill (on defense) and really set the tone for the rest of the guys.”
Bangert adds the play of sophomore quarterback Blakely Sells was a stark contrast from his time starting as a freshman last season.
“He’s got a ton of talent,” he said. “A great runner and is really learning the position. He was 10 for 12 throwing the ball and did get a pick there, but he handled it well. We had six varsity linemen and two of them got hurt. We had to use a tight end and move him to the offensive line, and he really stepped up and played well for us. I was proud of all the guys.”
Falls City will look to keep the positivity rolling when they travel to Omaha Concordia (0-2) this upcoming Friday evening.
“They’ve got some athletes,” Coach Bangert said. “They’ve got a receiver outside that is pretty good, and they’ll run a two back set. Looks like they’re going to run a 4-3 over defense. We watched some film and played them last year. They’re fairly similar to what we saw last year.
“We have to be sound and keep improving. If our defense continues to attack and be smart on the back side when we’re in the zone, and make sure if we’re in Cover 1 our guys have eyes on hips and not sneaking eyes in the backfield. We have to be on our Ps and Qs and do the things we practice everyday.”
If nothing else, Falls City hopes to just continue to take steps forward. The Tigers were just 1-8 each of the last two seasons, and with their next win, they would double that win total.
“We got our JV a win last week, and we got a win in varsity,” Coach Bangert said. “Being a heavy freshman and sophomore team, there are a lot of guys that are playing two games a week, so our practice schedule kind of changes so we don’t beat them up too much. They’re getting game reps, and you need to play those games. Get the assignments and be under pressure.
“Last year, we changed everything. Not only did we have a small team numbers-wise coming off a 1-8 season, we were learning everything new. This year has been so much smoother. Guys know what to expect and know what to expect in practice. Guys want to be there, and it really allows us to grow.”
Follow all of KMA Sports’ Week 3 coverage on Friday evening from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960, FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com. Listen to the full interview with Coach Bangert below.