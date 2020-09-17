(Falls City) -- The Falls City Tigers enter the fourth week of the 2020 season at 2-1 and feeling pretty good as a Week 4 contest with Louisville is looming.
The Tigers dropped a 21-14 decision to Raymond Central in Week 2, but battled back last Friday and beat Malcolm 30-6.
"I thought we played pretty well," Coach Darin Fritz.
Fritz says his team improved in many facets last week.
"We are starting to mesh and gel on the offensive line," Fritz said. "Our backs ran harder, we broke tackles -- that's something we weren't doing the first couple weeks. Defensively, we've been in the right position, we just didn't make plays. We started to do that Friday night.'
Another key for the Tigers in their recent victory was a much quicker start.
"Week 2, we came out pretty flat against Raymond Central," Fritz said. "We learned pretty quickly that you need to be on your A-Game when you exit the door to play football. We had a good start and we built on that big start. I think that was a big difference."
Leighton Vice found the end zone three times Friday night, doing so on 15 carries for 86 yards. Drake Butler hauled for 117 yards on 13 totes and a score. Vice and Butler, along with quarterback Carson Simon, have formed a potent trio for the Tigers, combining for 476 yards and eight scores through three games.
"Carson Simon is kind of our big back at 200 pounds, he does a good job at breaking tackles," Fritz said. "(Drake) Butler is a slasher and Leighton Vice is more of a speed guy. He really has come a long way in understanding the position."
The Tigers are also trying to utilize a fourth running back -- Jace Heckenlively.
With the season one-third of the way complete, Fritz feels his team is beginning to gel at the right time.
"I think we are coming together as a team," he said. "I don't think you can talk about that enough. You can have a collection of great athletes, but until they're unified and play together they're just individuals. This group is starting to come together and understand what you have to do as a team to be successful."
Falls City will be back at it Friday night when they face Louisville. Much like Falls City a week ago, the Lions are looking to rebound following a 14-6 loss to Syracuse.
"They are a shotgun/flexbone offense," Fritz said of Louisville. "They run it very well. You have to be a very disciplined defense and play assignment football against that offense. Defensively, they play hard. We're going to have to play fundamentally sound, not turn the ball over and no penalties -- the same recipe for success in every other game to come out with the win."
Fritz is also hoping his team can complement their stellar rushing performances with a similar one in the passing game, where they've completed only six passes for 81 yards this season.
"We need to be a little more balanced offensively," he said. "That's probably on me being pretty conservative, but when your number is called make plays, don't be shy of the spotlight."
KMA Sports' coverage of Week 4 runs from 6:20 until midnight on KMA 960 and FM-99.1. The complete interview with Coach Fritz can be heard below.