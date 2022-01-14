(Fairfax) -- The Falls City Tigers used a massive second-half surge to take down the St. Joseph Christian Lions 41-34 and claim the 90th annual Fairfax Invitational.
"I thought we played tough and finished the game well," Falls City Head Coach Andy Armbruster said. "We overcame some really poor shooting, and some poor free-throw shooting, but our mental toughness showed in the second half."
The win comes after a pair of dominant wins earlier in the week over Rock Port 59-10 and 51-29 over East Atchison.
Part of Falls City's massive comeback win was thanks to junior Madi Jones, who led the way for the Tigers with 11 points, six of which came in the second half and picked up five rebounds.
"I just realized I had to be strong and not get down," Jones said. "We just realized we needed to step it up and we did."
"Madi's really showed some great leadership this week, you know she's been playing on a bad ankle," Ambruster said.
Sophomore classmate Ashley Kirkendall would join Jones in double digits with 10 points and snagged six rebounds.
"Ashley is just the energizer for us, and never quits, and she played well for us on both ends," Ambruster said.
It was a defensive struggle throughout the first half, as the end of the first quarter saw St. Joseph Christian with an 8-4 lead, thanks to a 7-0 run to start the game, while the basket was ice cold for the Tigers.
However, a stout defensive effort in both halves from the Tigers kept them within reach at halftime, down five at 20-15. After that, they would hold St. Joseph Christian to just 14 second-half points.
"We just had to play within ourselves," Armbruster said. "I told the girls at halftime, we weren't playing defense like we typically do, and we came out in the second half, and tightened up our ball pressure, talked and switched screens a lot more, and that payed off for us."
However, it was also the offensive effort that came alive for the Tigers, as after a brief timeout with 3:00 left in the third quarter, Falls City would power to a 21-6 run to finish the game.
"I told the girls it wasn't what they were doing to us, it was more what we were doing to ourselves," Armbruster said. "Just stay with our game plan, and stay tough, stay positive, and it paid off."
St. Joseph Christian would lead by as much as 10 in the first half but quickly saw their lead dwindle as Falls City mustered an 11-3 run heading into halftime. However, the Lions would not go quietly as sophomore Maya Fruedenthal hit a pair of long threes to give St. Joseph Christian a 23-18 lead heading into a mid-third quarter timeout.
However, Falls City never looked back as Jones, Kirkendall, Elyse Poppe, Ava Armbruster, MaKinley Scholl, and Reece Mcneely all dropped points in the late third and fourth quarters.
Armbruster and Scholl would finish the night with five points, and Poppe and Chase Nolte knocked in four. Nolte also grabbed five rebounds. Ambruster says the win gives a massive boost of confidence moving forward.
"This is huge for us right now, a three game win streak going into next week," Ambruster said. "We've got a long week but then we get into some rival games, and our confidence level has never been higher."
Meanwhile, Fruedenthal paced St. Joseph Christian with nine points, while Chloe Burham and Ella Bowden tallied six points in the losing effort. Bowden also added seven rebounds.
You can catch the full interviews with Madi Jones, Ashley Kirkendall, and Head Coach Andy Armbruster below.
Boys Third Place: Rock Port 56 St. Joseph Christian 40
The Rock Port boys took down St. Joseph Christian 56-40 to claim third place in the boy's bracket of the 90th annual Fairfax Invitational.
"I thought our boys played pretty hard, they scored some points when they needed to," Rock Port Head Coach Aaron Carpenter. "We played that team earlier this year and they beat us, I know they were missing a really good player tonight, but I'm glad our boys came out and played hard and got the win."
It was a back and forth first half with Rock Port leading 14-13 at the end of the first quarter and had just a seven-point lead at halftime, 27-20.
However, senior Holden Farmer would lead the second-half surge for Rock Port and worked his way to another double-double on the season with 21 points and 11 rebounds.
"I'm a little spoiled because it's pretty normal for him actually," Carpenter said. "It's not the first time he's had a double-double and not even close to just the second, he's a really good player and senior leader for us."
Joining Farmer in double digits for Rock Port (8-6) was Micah Makings with 12 and Aiden Burke with 10. Makings also snagged eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, St. Joseph Christian (10-5) was paced by Carson Bowman with 14 points and Brady Boyd with 12.
You can catch the full video interview with Head Coach Aaron Carpenter below.