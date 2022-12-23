(Falls City) -- A stingy defense and an experienced bunch have been important elements of a 5-1 start for Falls City girls basketball.
The Tigers are on a four-game win streak with victories over Freeman, Southern, Plattsmouth and Elmwood-Murdock.
The key during this run has been a lockdown defense that held its last four opponents to 30.25 points per game.
"We're off to a good start primarily because of our defense," Coach Andy Armbruster said. "The girls work hard. It's nice to have the experience we have on the floor with four seniors and two juniors in our rotation. It allows for some hard work and good defense."
The Tigers play an aggressive man-to-man defense that has caused problems for opponents.
"We like to pressure the ball and get after people to create deflections and steals that lead to easy buckets for us," Armbruster said.
Armbruster says the defense is in mid-season form, but the offense is still a work in progress.
"We continue to improve offensively," he said. "We started the season not shooting the best, but I thought we played well in the second half of the last couple of games."
Senior Madi Jones is a four-year starter for the Tigers. Jones averages 14.0 points per game.
"She's playing strong," Armbruster said. "She's undersized in the post, but mentally, she's been really good."
Ashleigh Kirkendall and Ava Armbruster complement Jones for an experienced and talented trio.
"It's been huge," Coach Armbruster said of his team's experience. "Last year, we competed hard and got into some close games. This year that experience has helped us turn those competitive games into wins. We're starting to get some confidence. As the year goes, you'll see us continue to improve."
The Tigers play in next week's Weeping Water Holiday Tournament. Their first game of that tournament comes against Johnson-Brock -- the team responsible for their only loss.
From there, they face Milford, Nebraska City and Lourdes Central Catholic to start 2023 before participating in the Fairfax Tournament during the second week of January.
"I think the girls are looking forward to playing (Johnson-Brock)," Armbruster said. "This gives us a chance to dive into things and see what our body of work amounts to."
Click below to hear more from Coach Armbruster.