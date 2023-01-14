(Fairfax) -- Ava Armbruster finished the game on a high note to secure the Falls City girls a third-place finish at the 91st Annual Fairfax Invitational.
Armbruster totaled the final five points to break a 30-30 tie, giving her team a 35-30 victory.
"We got off to a slow start," Falls City head coach Andy Armbruster said. "But we played well and got back in the game."
The Tigers struggled early on to account for Nodaway Valley star post Ava Graham. Graham had 11 points in the first quarter and 16 points at halftime. However, Coach Armbruster made the proper adjustments and stymied Graham in the second half. Those adjustments bought time for Falls City's offense, which traded blows with Nodaway Valley.
The Tigers led 19-18 at the half but trailed 27-24 heading into the fourth. They posted the first six of the fourth quarter to take a 30-27 lead, but Nodaway Valley tied the matchup at 30 behind a 3-pointer from Sydney Marriott with just over two minutes remaining.
A minute later, Armbruster canned a triple to give her team a 33-30 lead. A Nodaway Valley turnover put Armbruster at the free-throw line in the final moments. She converted both to secure victory.
Armbruster's clutch finish came because of the stellar ball movement her team displayed all day.
"We were finding the right passes and open shots," she said. "We work until we get the open shot rather than forcing stuff."
"We started off the year moving the ball well," Coach Armbruster said. "We've struggled with that lately. I thought we got some confidence with that today."
Madi Jones added 12 for Falls City (9-5).
Graham paced Nodaway Valley (11-6) with 20 points.
Click below to view the full interviews with Ava Armbruster and Coach Andy Armbruster.