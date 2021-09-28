(Falls City) -- Falls City football nabbed their first win of the 2021 season on Friday evening. The Tigers (1-4 overall, 1-0 C1 District 1) took a 28-20 win over Fairbury in week five.
“The first three games weren’t great,” Tigers head coach Darin Fritz told KMA Sports. “We had some injuries, and we’re starting to get some guys back now. We’ve made some changes. Overall, it’s great to get the first win, and I’m super proud of our guys. They never quit and are still working hard. We’ve got one, and now we’re looking to build and get some more wins.”
One of the big changes made by Fritz and staff was moving former running back Carson Simon to quarterback. The senior has been incredible with 564 yards passing, 552 yards rushing and nine offensive touchdowns. That includes 368 passing and 124 rushing with four touchdowns in the win over Fairbury.
“Start of the year, we were our traditional single wing,” Fritz said. “Injuries forced us to do something different. We went five wide, and Carson is a smart and tough kid. It enables us to get kids like Jaxyn Strauss out in space, and (Carson) just makes great decisions.”
Strauss – a junior – had his biggest performance of the season on Friday, grabbing 10 receptions for 187 yards. Meanwhile, sophomore Kadyn Strecker added three grabs for 129 yards and two scores.
“They were ecstatic Friday night after the win,” Fritz said. “They had two really good weeks of practice prior to that. I’m expecting us to come back this week and build on it. Attitude and effort has increased throughout the season, even through the losing streak. I’m really proud of them.”
Round two in Falls City’s district slate comes on Friday when they host Lincoln Christian (1-4, 0-1). The Crusaders won their first game of the season over Syracuse before dropping consecutive games to Lincoln Lutheran, Fort Calhoun, Columbus Lakeview and Auburn.
“As usual, they’re a very well-coached team,” Fritz said. “Coach (Kurt Earl) is crafty. You’ve got to prepare for everything. You know they’re going to execute their offense and defense, so a lot of film study. You’ve got to keep in the back of your mind that you might think you know what they’re going to do, but you don’t. Coach Earl will change something up and usually something in a big way.”
When it comes to taking the momentum from their first win into this week and grabbing another, Coach Fritz says a lot of it comes down to having their yardage turn into points.
“We put up big numbers, but we haven’t put up the points we need to,” he said. “We need to do the little things right, and if we do these things I think we’ll be in good shape.”
Listen Friday night for all of the week six coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 through midnight. Hear the full interview with Coach Fritz below.