(Falls City) -- Falls City junior Wyatt Olberding was two points away from the ultimate prize.
While the end of the season was heartbreaking for Olberding, his entire body of work through the year made him the 2023 KMAland Nebraska Wrestler of the Year.
"I think it was a pretty successful season," Olberding said. "It was a lot of fun. I was aiming for gold, but it got a little short. I'll have to work towards it next year."
Olberding pinned his way to the finals before suffering a 9-8 loss to Phillip Carstens (Boys Town). Olberding had an early 7-4 lead in that match, but a 3-point sequence from Carstens in the second and a third-period takedown was too much for Olberding to overcome.
"I started off good," he said. "Then I tried to run some of my stuff. He was stronger than I was, so he muscled his way out. We went back and forth, but I couldn't do anything because he was so strong."
The finals defeat was just Olberding's third loss of the season. He finished the campaign at 49-3.
"I felt fast and strong," Olberding said. "I knew the finals would be the hardest match I had."
Olberding's second-place performance at C-145 is a peg up the podium after taking third at C-138 last year. He feels his ability from the neutral position was the difference.
"That had been my weak spot," Olberding said. "But I worked on that a lot this year and got confident on my feet. Once a week, I did drills, so I wasn't completely rusty when we got back into the season. I was a lot better at finishing. Last year, I didn't have as many pins as I did this year."
After a successful career consisting of three state qualifications and two top-three finishes, Olberding hopes to capture that elusive title next year.
"I've gotten in better shape and learned to work harder in the practice room," Olberding said. "I hope that transforms into being more successful next year. I'm going to focus on a couple of camps this summer, and I'll do a couple of practices a week to keep the grease off me. I'll hit the weight room hard. I have to get better on the bottom. If I was better on the bottom, I could have won the match."
Click below to hear the full interview with Olberding.
PREVIOUS KMALAND NEBRASKA WRESTLER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2022: Mikah Ruiz (Nebraska City)
2021: Burton Brandt (Syracuse)
2020: Marcus Cave (Weeping Water)