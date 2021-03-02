(Falls City) -- During the course of the last year, not much has been normal. Allow Falls City Sacred Heart’s girls basketball team to provide a little bit of that.
The Irish (24-2) have qualified for their 10th consecutive state tournament and will play a Class D2 state quarterfinal on Wednesday afternoon against Maywood-Hays Center (24-2).
“At one point, we were 20-0 and feeling pretty good,” Sacred Heart coach Luke Santo told KMA Sports. “Something happened three weeks ago, and we haven’t been as sharp since then.”
Santo points to tight losses to fellow state qualifiers Lourdes Central Catholic and Weeping Water as some down points of late. However, they may have re-found their mojo during the postseason with wins by 42, 11 and 27. The last of those was a 58-31 district championship win over Lawrence-Nelson.
Junior All-Stater Erison Vonderschmidt continues to lead this year’s Irish, and her skills have opened things up for the rest of the team.
“Seems like over the years we’ve been pretty lucky to have really solid post players,” Santo said. “That’s something where you can throw the ball into the post, get some easy buckets and it makes things easy for the other players. She’s a special talent with good size and is super athletic. So many teams give so much attention to her that it frees up the other girls for us.”
The Irish are making their 10th straight state tournament trip and 25th in school history. With a trio of strong performances, this could be Sacred Heart’s seventh state championship team and fourth since 2015.
“It never gets old, and it’s never easy,” Santo said of another state trip. “Every year is different and every team is different. This year, especially with everything going on, it’s been a bit exhausting. But those numbers can’t happen unless you have great kids. You’ve got to have talent, and it seems we’ve been blessed to have a nice run of talent over the years.”
Sacred Heart will begin their state tournament at Lincoln North Star on Wednesday at 4:00 against Maywood-Hayes Center. Both teams have 24 wins and are part of a D2 bracket that has combined for 174 victories among the eight teams.
“They only have two losses,” Santo said, “and they beat Mullen, who is the No. 4 seed in D2. That gets your attention. They have an All-State player in Jaycee Widener. She’s super athletic and more of a forward that can shoot it. She’s explosive and can jump like a deer. Gets a lot of rebounds and putbacks.
“She’s going to get a lot of our attention when we match up. They have some nice role players around her as well, so she does have some help. But most of what we’ve been working on in practice is trying to limit her as much as possible.”
