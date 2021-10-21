(Falls City) -- Falls City Sacred Heart begins what they hope is another deep run in the postseason later Thursday.
The Irish (7-1) have won each of their past seven games, and they’ve done it in dominant fashion. After an opening-week loss to Lourdes Central Catholic, Coach Goltz’s team has outscored their seven opponents by a combined 314 or an average of 44.9 points per game.
“I think we’ve got better each game,” Goltz said. “We’re healthy. We have all our players suited up that we started the year with, and we’ve improved each game. I like how we’re playing as we head into the playoffs.”
After allowing 59 points to Lourdes in that week one contest, Goltz feels the team defense has continually improved throughout the course of the season.
“We really played poorly that first game,” he said. “Since that time, our defense has played better. Our schedule hasn’t been super tough, so there are some games that are hard to judge. Overall, I just think our defense has gotten better, and our new guys have been getting better.”
The offense has been plenty efficient and explosive, too, and are able to attack defenses in multiple ways thanks to the dual-threat abilities of senior quarterback Jakob Jordan. Jordan is one of nine seniors on the Irish roster, which Goltz believes could lend itself to a deep and familiar run in the postseason.
“I definitely think this team has the talent to win a state title,” Goltz said. “We have nine seniors, and we’ve got some decent size in that class. I think this team is built to go on and advance. Hopefully, we can get on a run here and win five games and play in Memorial Stadium.”
This playoff appearance is the 38th in school history and 35th consecutive. In each of the last nine years, Coach Goltz has led his team to multiple postseason wins. But first thing is first with Osmond (4-4) coming to Jug Brown Stadium Thursday afternoon.
“Osmond has got a good team,” Goltz said. “Out of the eight teams they’ve played, six made the playoffs. They’ve thrown the ball lately quite a bit, and I think they’ve got pretty good at that. They run a really good offense with multiple formations. We’ll have to be ready for them and get some pressure on that quarterback.”
Quarterback Patrick Vinson is also in his senior year and is another dual-threat option that the Irish will have to contend with. When Sacred Heart is on offense, Coach Goltz thinks the run game could be key.
“They really run kind of a prevent defense against spread teams,” he said, “and when we spread it out I think there’s going to be some opportunities to attack with the running game. We’ve just got to be able to block what they show us.”
Sacred Heart/Osmond is slated for a 4:00 kickoff on Thursday afternoon. Listen to the full interview with Coach Goltz below.