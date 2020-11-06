(Lincoln) -- Falls City Sacred Heart had their volleyball season come to an end on Friday in a Class D2 state semifinal.
The Irish (26-7) fell 25-16, 25-14, 25-19 to top-seeded Diller-Odell (32-1), which will play for the D2 champoinship on Saturday at 9 AM at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Former Treynor standout Emma (Fiene) Ebel, in her first year as head coach, guided Sacred Heart deep into tournament.
“I don’t really think you can put into words (what this means),” Ebel said. “After a year of a pandemic and not being sure if you have a next game and being a team that makes it this far is amazing. It’s something a lot of teams only dream for, and we’re obviously very, very thankful.”
The meeting between the two Pioneer Conference teams was the fifth this season, and it turned out to be the Griffins’ fourth win over Sacred Heart. With just one senior on the Irish roster, even bigger things could be ahead for the program.
“They’re going to take some time to rest and heal,” Ebel said. “They’ve got basketball. We’re a small school, so we’re all about multi-sport athletes. Come this summer, we’re going to be ready to put the work back in.”
Erison Vonderschmidt led Falls City Sacred Heart with nine kills and five blocks. View a complete interview with Coach Ebel linked below.