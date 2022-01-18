(KMAland) -- Falls City Sacred Heart is back to No. 1 in the latest Class D-2 girls basketball rankings from the Omaha World-Herald.
The Irish are joined as an area No. 1 by Elmwood-Murdock, which remained in the top spot in Class D-1. Johnson-Brock is still No. 7 in D-1 while Sterling is up a spot to No. 7 in D-2. View the area team rankings below and the complete rankings linked here.
CLASS D-1
1. Elmwood-Murdock (same)
7. Johnson-Brock (same)
CLASS D-2
1. Falls City Sacred Heart (up 1)
7. Sterling (up 1)