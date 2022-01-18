Falls City Sacred Heart

(KMAland) -- Falls City Sacred Heart is back to No. 1 in the latest Class D-2 girls basketball rankings from the Omaha World-Herald.

The Irish are joined as an area No. 1 by Elmwood-Murdock, which remained in the top spot in Class D-1. Johnson-Brock is still No. 7 in D-1 while Sterling is up a spot to No. 7 in D-2. View the area team rankings below and the complete rankings linked here.  

CLASS D-1

1. Elmwood-Murdock (same)

7. Johnson-Brock (same)

CLASS D-2 

1. Falls City Sacred Heart (up 1)

7. Sterling (up 1)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.