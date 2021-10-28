(Falls City) -- The most successful program in Nebraska 8-player football history is once again red hot and looking to make a postseason push.
Coach Doug Goltz's Falls City Sacred Heart squad opened the Class D-2 postseason with a 63-41 win over Osmond last week, thanks to a 55-0 start.
"They had a nice team," Goltz said about Osmond. "But I was happy with our offense and defense."
The fast start allowed Goltz to pull his starters early, resting them for this week's game while building some depth with the reserves.
"It helps our overall program," he said. "We've had a lot of games where our junior varsity guys are playing the whole second half. It helped that we didn't have to risk injury with some of our first-teamers."
The victory marked the eighth consecutive for the Irish, who are ranked No. 3 in Class D-2 by the Omaha-World Herald. They have outscored opponents 467-131 during that stretch. The Irish opened the season with a 59-42 loss to D-1 No. 4 Lourdes Central Catholic. The loss wasn't ideal, but it showed Coach Goltz some flaws in his team's defense, which sparked their recent success.
"Our defense was poor that first game," he said. "I think it was a good lesson, and our defense has steadily gotten better. Our kids have gotten stronger and more physical on defense, which is what you need."
Offensively, the Irish have found a run game lately with quarterback Jakob Jordan.
"I like to think we are pretty balanced," Goltz said. "Our offense has developed into an offense that can do either. It needs to do that against some of these better teams. As these games get tougher, our passing game becomes more important."
The Irish are in their 38th postseason appearance in program history and hope to get their 75th playoff win on Friday when they face top-ranked Kenesaw. Friday's showdown marks the third playoff battle between the schools. Sacred Heart won the previous two clashes in 2013 and 2014.
This year's version of the Kenesaw appears to be a different beast, though. Quarterback Tyson Denkert is the straw that stirs the drink, tossing for 609 yards and 11 scores while also running for 1,445 yards and 32 touchdowns. Trey Kennedy provides a solid 1-2 punch with Denkert, rushing for 749 yards, 18 touchdowns and averaging 9.4 yards per carry.
"They are a great team," Goltz said. "In my preseason information, I had them ranked as the preseason number one team. The Denkert kid has to be one of the top players in our close. It's a tough matchup for a round two playoff game. It's more like a semifinal matchup, so we are going to have to play really well."
Goltz wants his team to match Kenesaw's physicality and stop their rushing attack.
"Their line is tough," Goltz said. "We have to use good technique and fundamentals."
Falls City Sacred Heart/Kenesaw is a 6 p.m. start on Friday. Check out the full interview with Coach Goltz below.