(Falls City) -- A perennial Nebraska 8-man power is once again on the verge of a state championship.
The Falls City Sacred Heart Irish have strung together another stellar season and are only two wins away from a 10th state championship.
"Our goals are still intact," Coach Doug Goltz said. "We've got ourselves in the position again, now we want to take it a step further, get to Lincoln and play for the whole thing."
The Irish earned their semifinal berth with a 54-28 victory over Osceola. Their defense contained the Bulldogs' high-powered rushing attack.
"We matched their physicality," Goltz said. "The biggest concern was their size and how physical their team was. Overall, our defense tightened up in the second half. I just think we were more physical for four quarters compared to them."
Offensively, the Irish (9-1) overcame a sluggish start and rode the option game to victory.
The Irish have had a tough slate of postseason opponents and have been forced to play a very physical style, which is something Goltz worried about with his team early in the season.
"When we lost to BDS, I thought we wilted and weren't the tougher team," Goltz said. "That was totally opposite against Osceola. We got stronger as the game went on. I think that's a big positive compared to earlier in the year."
Sacred Heart has another physical matchup ahead of them this week when they make the 318-mile trek to Dunning to face Sandhills/Thedford on Friday evening. The Knights (11-0) have relied on a successful rushing attack, led by Dane Pokorny's 1,666 yards and 31 touchdowns.
"He looks like a definite all-state time player," Goltz said.
The problem for the Irish is that Sandhills/Thedford has many other weapons besides Pokorny.
"They have a great team," Goltz said. "They just have a lot of players that look to be athletic, strong and physical. And they have good size. They throw the ball when they need to and their quarterback is fairly accurate. We are going to have to play a really good game."
Goltz is hopeful his team can use some of what worked in their win over Osceola to their advantage this weekend.
"This team looks like a better passing team, so we won't be able to load up quite as much, but we certainly need to slow the running game down."
Offensively, Goltz feels his team will come down to some of football's finest cliches -- win the trenches and move the chains.
"I think line play is going to be super important," he said. "First downs are the things that lead to touchdowns."
Falls City Sacred Heart/Sandhills-Thedford is slated for a 5 p.m. start. The complete interview with Coach Goltz can be heard below.