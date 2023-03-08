(Falls City, Neb.) -- Falls City Sacred Heart boys basketball is back in the Nebraska Class D2 State Tournament.
The Irish (18-8) cruised past Potter-Dix (19-5) to the tune of a 66-44 victory in the district final a week ago.
“I like how we played,” Falls City Sacred Heart head coach Doug Goltz said. “It was a close game in the first quarter, but we had a really big second quarter and ended up getting a double-figure lead. Potter-Dix has a really good team. I thought we played well. We defended their best player who I think is an all-state caliber player and I thought we did a good job on him.”
Stifling defense has been the main catalyst of Sacred Heart’s success throughout the year. In their 18 wins, the Irish are allowing just 35 points per game to opponents.
“Our defense had to be good because our offense really struggled for most of the season,” Goltz said. “Our defense has been kind of the constant. We’ve done a pretty good job in man-to-man defense and our rebounding has improved.
Sacred Heart’s offense struggled during much of the regular season but has come to life in the past three weeks, averaging 74 points in the three district games leading into the state tournament.
“Offensively is where we really just had a hard time getting the ball to go in most of the season. Here in the last month, we’re finally starting to shoot the ball well. We don’t turn it over much, which has helped during the season, but finally we’re shooting the ball better than we were earlier.”
Senior guards Evan Keithley and Sam Dunn kickstarted the shooting success that the Irish have enjoyed recently, which accompanies the paint dominance of junior center Joe Simon.
“We’re pretty balanced as a team,” Goltz said. “Keithley is our best three-point shooter. He’s really been on fire lately. Simon has been consistently our leading scorer and leading rebounder, but finally some of our outside shots have started going in and that’s really just helped everything offensively. Even our defense has gotten better because when you’re making shots it really just gives you energy to play the kind of defense you need to play.”
Both Sacred Heart’s offense and defense will need to be at the top of its game Thursday, as the No. 6 seeded Irish will battle No. 3 seed Parkview Christian (23-3) in a quarterfinal matchup.
The Patriots are defending state champions in Class D2 and bring another talented squad to this year’s tournament.
The Irish will look to flip the script from last year’s state quarterfinal, where they fell to Parkview Christian 46-31.
“[Parkview] has a great team,” Goltz said. “They’re the third seed but they’ve been the number one rated team in our class pretty much all year. This will be the fourth year in a row that we’ve played Parkview in the state tournament, so we’re pretty familiar with them. They have a great team and a lot of good players coming back.
Although the Patriots present a multitude of challenges, Sacred Heart enters Thursday’s contest loosely and confidently.
“We made it to the state tournament,” Goltz said. “I think a lot of people were probably counting us out about a month ago, but we’re playing good basketball. I think if we follow the game plan and we play well, we’ll be right in this game.”
Sacred Heart and Parkview Christian square off in the Nebraska Class D2 State Quarterfinals Thursday at 7:45 P.M. inside the Devaney Center in Lincoln.
Click below to hear the full interview with Goltz from Wednesday’s KMA Sports Feature.