(Falls City) -- When the Nebraska Class D-2 playoffs begin Thursday, the road to the state championship on the eastern side of the state will run through Falls City.
The Falls City Sacred Heart Irish enter at 6-1 and the top seed in the eastern portion of the playoffs.
"The regular season sure went fast," Coach Doug Goltz said. "We've played well and I think we've gotten better each week."
The Irish enter the playoffs at 6-1 and fresh off a 52-6 victory over Diller-Odell for their fourth consecutive victory. The Irish's rout came an impromptu bye week due to a cancellation from Omaha Christian Academy on October 2nd.
"I thought we were pretty sharp," Goltz said. "We had a bit of A break between games, I wasn't sure if that would cost us or not, but I thought we played well on both sides of the ball. Now we head into the playoffs on a high note with some momentum."
Sacred Heart's strong regular season comes after last season's state semifinal campaign that featured many seniors. The amount of production they were forced to replace from last year's team has made their near-flawless transition all the more impressive.
"There were some guys that really had not played much varsity football," Goltz said. "The fact some of these guys have improved steadily week-by-week is a good thing to see."
The Irish have a light, but talented senior class, with running back/linebacker Del Casteel, tight end/linebacker Jack Fiegener and lineman Kyle Bauman leading the way.
"Those three guys are really the leaders of our team," Goltz said. "They set a good example and have experience."
Offensively, the Irish have fired on all cylinders, averaging 53 points per game.
"I think we are a balanced team," Goltz said of his offense.
Junior quarterback Jakob Jordan has engineered Sacred Heart's high-powered attack.
"He's a real dual-threat," Goltz said of Jordan. "He runs well, he passes well. He's got real escapability when the pocket breaks down. The fact we are balanced is a big plus."
Their opening-round opponent -- Fullerton -- is balanced, too.
The Warriors (2-4) have thrown for 1,337 yards, rushed for 1,118 yards and scored 35 total touchdowns. Like Sacred Heart's offense, Fullerton relies heavily on a dual-threat quarterback. Senior Isaak Norman has posted 1,820 total yards and 26 scores.
"He's a good rusher and passer," Goltz said of Norman. "It looks like they are a pass-first team. We are going to do a good job in pass defense and containing the quarterback."
Offensively, Goltz says Fullerton's defense likes to throw several different looks at opponents.
"They seem to mix up their defenses quite a bit," he said. "Sometimes they only have two down linemen. The biggest thing will be making sure we know who we are going to block and how we are going to block some of their schemes."
The complete interview with Coach Goltz can be heard below.