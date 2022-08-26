(Falls City) -- Falls City softball is off to a quick start to the season, winning four of their seven games with a trio of tough defeats.
“I think we’re really off to a good start, and we’re hoping to just build from here,” Coach Trista Hutchings told KMA Sports on Friday’s Upon Further Review. “I have the luxury of having five seniors on our team, and they’ve really stepped up into the leadership role. It’s been awesome to see, and that’s both offensively and defensively doing good things for us.”
The seniors are all in important positions, too, with Madi Jones at catcher and Kacy Brewer and Elyse Poppe switching between pitcher and shortstop. Outfielders Hannah Collier and Mataya Wilcox round out the strong senior group.
“(Jones) is wonderful and has a good bat on her,” Coach Hutchings said. “She’s a really good communicator back there, keeping everyone in the game. She has that game sense and knows how to direct other people.
“(Brewer) is one of my consistent you-know-what-to-expect girls, which I love. She always has her head in the game and is doing the right things. (Poppe) has some good movement and that offsets Kacy a little bit. She’s a competitor, and she’s in it to win it.”
First baseman Emily Vitosh, second baseman Jordan Wilcox, third baseman Emilou Schulenberg and right fielder Clara Feighner round out the usual starting nine for the Tigers, which have wins over Platteview, Wilber-Clatonioa, Auburn and Lincoln Northwest. Their three losses have come by a combined seven runs, including a pair of one-run defeats by Nebraska City and Polk County before a defeat to Southern/Diller-Odell on Thursday.
“It’s just holding on defensively to those leads when we get them,” Hutchings said. “Getting out of those innings quicker than (we have been). Last night, was a tough one, but their team played awesome. Their second baseman made some incredible catches, and their centerfielder had a diving catch as well. Some of the stuff didn’t fall our way, but the one thing I can say about my team is that they are fighters. They are going to fight back and compete.”
That starts on Saturday at the Syracuse Tournament. The Tigers will play Auburn at 9:00 with Wahoo/Syracuse on the other side of the bracket. Other first-round matchups in the bracket are Freeman vs. Cass and Yutan/Mead vs. Plattsmouth.
“We’re excited,” Coach Hutchings said. “Tournaments are great. We get some development and some time to work out some of the stuff that we need some improvements on. We’re going in with the same attitude, doing what we can and putting runs on the board and working for our pitcher.”
Listen to much more with Coach Hutchings from Friday’s UFR linked below.