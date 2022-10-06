(Falls City) -- After an up-and-down season, the Falls City softball team is one of the final 16 teams remaining in Class C.
They look to move to the program's second state tournament and first since 2006 on Friday.
"It's awesome," Coach Trista Hutchings said. "This is something the girls are striving for. Now we need to sit back and keep doing the things we did to get here."
The Tigers (14-10) reached a district final with wins over Auburn and Fort Calhoun.
"The best thing for us has been sticking together," Hutchings said. "Bouncing back when things aren't going our way has been big for us. I'm proud of how we've done that. We're working as one unit. That's really awesome."
Falls City came into the postseason at 12-10. They started the year 2-2 and hovered around .500 most of the year. The Tigers had a three-game losing streak in early September. They followed with three consecutive wins and have turned a corner since.
"We could have played better and made improvements," Hutchings said. "We sat down and said the things we needed to do. At that moment, everything changed -- attitude, mindset and what they wanted for this year."
Madi Jones leads the offense with a .571 average, seven home runs and 38 RBI, while Kacy Brewer hits .471 with 32 RBI and three home runs.
Hannah Collier (.465, 19 RBI), Elyse Poppe (.452, 16 RBI), Emily Vitosh (.412, 17 RBI), Emilou Schulenberg (.338, 25 RBI), Mataya Wilcox (.271, 14 RBI) and Jordan Wilcox (.221, 13 RBI) also star in a Falls City lineup that hits .380 as a team.
"We have some good two-strike hitters," Hutchings said. "The Fort Calhoun game -- we scored most of our runs with two outs. They keep fighting and don't give up."
Brewer and Poppe have shared the pitching duties this year. Brewer has thrown 73 2/3 innings with a 6.56 ERA and 47 strikeouts, while Poppe has a 2.94 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 50 innings.
"Kacy and Elyse are wonderful girls," Hutchings said. "We work together on pitching approaches."
Falls City is on the cusp of just the second state tournament berth in program history, but they enter district action as the No. 15 seed. Their opponent, Yutan-Mead, was the Class C runner-up last year. The Patriots come into the matchup at 28-1.
Downing the heavy favorite won't be easy, but Coach Hutchings likes their chances if her team can duplicate their recent performances, such as Monday's win over Auburn.
"Just keep the high energy and stay excited," she said. "We're going to compete, hope for the best and play our game. If that's a win, that's great."
Falls City/Yutan-Mead is at 12:30 Friday in Yutan. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Hutchings.