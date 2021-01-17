(Fairfax) -- A game that was played on a Saturday due to a blizzard proved to be a fun one in the 89th Annual Fairfax Invitational.
Falls City, the lone team from Nebraska in the tournament took the trophy home with a victory over St. Joseph Christian 56-47.
“We came out and played really well early on and pretty much had the lead the whole night. They are a well coached team with really good athletes,” head coach Don Hogue said.
The Tigers were able to lead throughout the entire first half with a defense that was able to force several turnovers and Will Vitosh leading the way in scoring with 9 at the break. Vitosh started the 3rd quarter the same way he finished the first half, with the hot hand, knocking down shot after shot to give his Tigers a 13 point lead.
St. Joseph Christian would refuse to go away however. The Lions cut the lead down to nine at the end of the 3rd quarter and started out the 4th quarter on a 9-0 run to tie the game at 40. Hogue called a timeout and brought his team together to change up the defense to a zone. With a couple three's from Carson Bredemeier and a tough defense Falls City went on an 8-0 run of their own to pull away and close out the game.
“Every basketball game teams go on runs, and we knew that was going to be the case tonight, they’re too good of a team to not go on runs. The main thing was we calmed down and decided to go with the 2-3 zone and I felt like that slowed them down to where they didn’t get easy post touches and easy points in the paint,” Hogue said.
Vitosh led the way for Falls City with 24 and the Tigers moved to 6-8 on the season with three wins in a row and a tournament championship trophy. St. Joseph Christian falls to 8-6. Hogue talked about his team's chemistry after the game.
“We’ve got some really good senior kids and they hold each other accountable and I think that’s good. Anytime you build a basketball team you want kids to hold each other accountable and we’ve got that on this team,” Hogue said.
To hear the full interview with Don Hogue click below.