(Falls City) -- Falls City multi-sport standout Stephen Acton will continue his multi-sport career at Peru State next year while playing baseball and bowling.
"It means a lot," Acton told KMA Sports.
Acton, who catches for the Tigers and owns a personal-best bowling game of 258 says Peru State welcomed the idea of him dual-sporting, so it was a no-brainer.
"I put in an application," he said. "I love both sports and they told me I could do both."
Peru State's location appealed to Acton, too, as it's a mere 40-minute drive from Falls City to Peru.
"It's small and close to home," he said.
Acton classifies himself as a hard worker, which he he hopes will parlay into success at the collegiate level.
"I want to get a little better every single day," he said.
Acton stands to study accounting at Peru State.