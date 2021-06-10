Stephen Acton signs with Peru State
Photo: Peru State Athletics

(Falls City) -- Falls City multi-sport standout Stephen Acton will continue his multi-sport career at Peru State next year while playing baseball and bowling. 

"It means a lot," Acton told KMA Sports. 

Acton, who catches for the Tigers and owns a personal-best bowling game of 258 says Peru State welcomed the idea of him dual-sporting, so it was a no-brainer. 

"I put in an application," he said. "I love both sports and they told me I could do both." 

Peru State's location appealed to Acton, too, as it's a mere 40-minute drive from Falls City to Peru. 

"It's small and close to home," he said. 

Acton classifies himself as a hard worker, which he he hopes will parlay into success at the collegiate level. 

"I want to get a little better every single day," he said. 

Acton stands to study accounting at Peru State. 

