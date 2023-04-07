(Falls City) -- An injury completely changed Jon Craig's opinion on college football.
Craig once had reservations about continuing to play after his time at Falls City. Then his season came to an abrupt end due to a knee injury.
"I'm fired up," Craig said. "I didn't know I wanted to play college football until I got injured. I'm really excited. I realized I wasn't ready for my football career to be done. I wanted to continue at the next level."
Craig had an in at Peru State. His former high school coach, Darin Fritz, is the Bobcats' defensive line coach.
"He contacted me and wanted to know if I wanted to play," Craig said. "He said we needed to get me on a visit. I went up there and enjoyed it."
Craig's past history with Fritz makes him feel comfortable at Peru State.
"I know somebody in the program willing to help me get better," he said.
Craig committed to the Bobcats over interest from Doane.
"Being close to home was such a big advantage," Craig said. "They have my major, which was a big plus. And I fell in love with the players and coaches the minute I met them."
Craig will play on the offensive line at Peru State.
"I think my strength will translate well," he said. "I'll stay in the weight room and get stronger. I'd like to get faster, but that will come in time."
Craig joins a Peru State program that went 6-5 last year.
"The main goal is to play for a national championship," he said. "That would be ideal. But I want to help the team in any way I can."
Craig plans to study kinesiology at Peru State. Click below to hear the full interview.