(Falls City) -- Falls City standout golfer Christina Gilkerson started golfing when she was a freshman for the Tigers. She’s come so far that she will continue to golf at the next level with Peru State.
“I was getting recruited by Peru and Hastings and some other places,” Gilkerson said. “The main reason I’m going to Peru is that I got the RHOP scholarship for nursing.”
While Gilkerson’s decision centered around the academic side of things, she was also impressed with the Peru State golf program.
“I talked to (Peru State head coach Sue Owen), and she’s the nicest lady ever,” Gilkerson said. “She made me realize that I really wanted to play for Peru. I have lots of friends that go there, and they talk nothing but good about the campus.”
Gilkerson’s rise in the sport of golf has come a long way. She says her biggest improvements have come in chipping and putting.
“I didn’t know if I was going to get good enough (to play in college),” Gilkerson said. “Starting last year, I realized how much I loved (golf) and how much I wanted to get better at it. I feel like (Coach Owen), Peru State and playing in college will really help me continue to improve.”
The improvements have come with the help of several people in her life.
“The biggest one is my dad,” she said. “He is the one that got me to go out. He was out there with me every summer, and he’s always with me. My coaches are always helping me everyday in practice and making sure I make the little putts and improve on my shots.”
Gilkerson joined Monday’s Upon Further Review to talk about her college decision. Check out the full interview below.