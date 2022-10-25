(Falls City) -- Falls City’s record-breaking star catcher Madi Jones will play softball at the next level with Northern State.
Jones, who owns six school records with the Tigers, recently committed to Northern State and joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Tuesday.
“A couple years ago, I started to do travel ball in Omaha with the Nebraska Quakes,” Jones said. “Then I went to Nebraska National this year, and I (met) a couple a coaches I was really looking forward to playing for.”
Jones says it came down to Northern State – a Division II school in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference – and the University of South Dakota.
“I kind of just saw where my opportunities (were),” she said. “I thought I probably had the best shot right away at Northern State. I really just loved it at Northern. The community is awesome, the facilities are awesome and I loved the girls and the coach.”
The Falls City standout will continue to play catcher at the next level with the Aberdeen, South Dakota school.
“I love the game,” she said. “I’m very enthusiastic, and the team feeds off of my enthusiasm. I love being the leader, and I think catcher is a great spot for that. Another thing, catcher does not get boring, and I love it.”
Listen to much more with Jones on her college decision from Tuesday’s UFR below.