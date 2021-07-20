(Falls City) -- Falls City standout Jayden Kreifels has signed to continue his football career at the next level with Peru State.
The all-district performer joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Tuesday to talk about his decision to play for the Bobcats.
“Peru is just a great school in general,” Kreifels said. “They have a good program going on down there, and I was honored to talk to (assistant coach) Lou Varley about playing football. Ultimately, it was the home feeling and feeling welcomed.”
Kreifels finished his senior season averaging 26.0 yards per catch and scored a pair of touchdowns. He also had two interceptions on defense and was a key punt returner for the Tigers.
“The coaches (at Peru) are very understanding and have the ability to work with you,” Kreifels said. “They also care about how well you do in school. They’re just very in touch with you in school and in sports.”
While Kreifels played all over the field for Falls City, he is focusing on the slot receiver position at Peru State.
“It’s honestly amazing,” he said. “I told my mom since I was five that I wanted to go play college football at some point. When I got the opportunity to be able to live out my dream, it was just a life changer.”
Listen to the full interview with Kreifels from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review below.