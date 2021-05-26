(Falls City) -- Falls City speedster RaeAnn Thompson recently won Class B state titles in the 100 and 200-meter dashes at the 2021 State Track & Field Championships.
"It was amazing," Thompson said. "It took a lot of hard work and effort, but it was amazing."
Thompson churned a 12.16 time in the 100-meter race and followed suit with a 25.36 in the 200 for her second championship.
"Everything clicked," she said. "It just felt really good."
Thompson said she wasn't confident about her title prospects in the 100.
"I definitely thought I was going to get one in the 100, but I thought the 200 would be more difficult," she said. "I pushed myself to the limit. I was strong off the blocks and ran all the way through the line."
The emotions were high for Thompson as she crossed the finish line.
"I just thought about how I am going to make everybody proud," she said.
Thompson was one of three Nebraska KMAlanders to win a state title, joining Syracuse's Jesse Moss and Elmwood-Murdock's Cade Hosier. Click below to hear the full interview with Thompson.