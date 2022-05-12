(Carroll) -- Offseason club practices have led Kuemper Catholic's Hayden Stout to a wrestling career at Buena Vista.
Stout has been a frequent visitor of the Beavers' workouts. Now, he'll join their program in the fall.
"I'm very excited," Stout said. "I wanted to wrestle. And I'm grateful Coach (Sean) White wants me to wrestle for him."
Wrestling has been a part of Stout's life for nearly a decade.
"Wrestling means a lot," he said. "I've done it for nine years. For a bit, I didn't know if it was something I was good enough to do in college."
Luckily, Stout had a connection at Buena Vista.
"I go to club practice there in the offseason," he said. "I got to know the coaches. Coach (White) told me he wanted to wrestle up there, so I committed."
Stout didn't have to look at other schools.
"It was clear that I wanted to go to Buena Vista," he said. "The campus was nice, and it's a good academic school. I felt at home there, which was really big in my decision. I'm not going to a place where I don't know anybody. It sets me up for success."
Stout expects to wrestle at either 157 or 165 pounds in college. The transition to college wrestling means one-minute longer matches, but Stout is ready for the challenge.
"Everyone I wrestle will be really good," he said. "I need to be mentally prepared for every match. I have to make sure I'm in even better shape."
When it comes to goals, Stout hopes to see plenty of success.
"The goal is to get to the national tournament and be an All-American," he said. "It's going to take a lot of work. My goal is to better myself as a wrestler and make a run at nationals."
