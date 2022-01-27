(Mount Ayr) -- Mount Ayr softball star Halsie Barnes won't go far from home for the first two years of her collegiate career.
The standout first baseman recently signed with Southwestern Community College, where she will play for legendary coach Danny Jensen.
"It means a lot to me," Barnes said. "Ever since I was little, all I could think about was playing softball and going to the next level."
Barnes says her experiences on the travel softball scene opened her eyes to collegiate opportunities.
"The goal of travel ball was to get my name out there," she said. "When I started doing travel ball, it made me realize I could do this."
Barnes' skillset caught the eye of Jensen, who took over the program in August after 40 seasons and 825 wins at Murray.
"He came to Mount Ayr one day," Barnes said. "We talked. I went on a visit, and it just felt right. I felt the school was right for me. The girls made me feel comfortable, and Coach Jensen made me feel comfortable, too."
Her familiarity with her coach, the program and school, as well as SWCC's proximity to Mount Ayr, were bonuses for Barnes in her decision-making process.
"It's going to be nice to be close to home," Barnes said. "And Coach Jensen is legendary. He's a familiar face. I think it will be good."
Barnes also clicked with some of her future teammates.
"The girls that helped with my visit were very nice," she said. "For a team to be good, they need to gel and be close. They made me feel like that could happen. They gave me a family feel. That was a big deal for me."
Barnes hit .436/.452/.590 last season with 24 RBI and 10 extra-base hits. She hopes to carry her offensive prowess into the collegiate game.
"I think my batting can bring something to the table for them," she said. "I hope to keep improving on that."
Check out the full interview with Barnes below.