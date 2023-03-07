(Lenox) -- Lenox senior Caeden David found the perfect fit for his college football career at Central.
And the fit came while David wasn't particularly looking.
"I'm pretty excited," David said. "If feels like a big step up. I'm excited to go there. I never thought (playing college football) would be an opportunity for me. I didn't know what I wanted to do after high school, but things fell in place."
David's high school coaches got him in contact with Central.
"They got in contact with me," he said. "It went from there. They felt I was a growing athlete. They could put more weight on me, and I could be an asset on the defensive side of the ball."
David never considered playing anywhere other than Central.
"I talked to the coaching staff," he said. "They seemed like great role models that could help me in my future. It just feels like a huge family. The head coach (Jeff McMartin) is a great guy. He didn't seem like a head football coach. He seemed like somebody there to help me grow as a man and succeed in my life."
David expects to play on the defensive side at Central. He ranked third in tackles for Lenox with 54.5 tackles.
"We've talked about the linebacker spot," he said. "Or even strong safety. My intelligence has helped me. I know where to be. I feel that makes me stand out more."
David's move to Central marks the first time he has played 11-player football since grade school.
"It will be different," he said. "I'm going to try to improve my size. And I need to understand 11-man better to help Central."
David plans to study business at Central.
Click below to hear the full interview with David.